Love is in the air, and there are a variety of events in Morgantown to attend with your valentine. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a Valentine’s Day dinner, a pop-up shopping opportunity and a festival of romantic gifts.
1. 2023 WV Chocolate Wine and Shine Festival
This event is for those who forgot to get their significant other a Valentine’s Day gift. The Chocolate Wine and Shine festival will showcase chocolatiers, confectionaries, wineries, and other various artisan vendors.
The event will take place Saturday at the Hales & J.W. Ruby Community Center, lasting from 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. for the afternoon session, and 6-9 p.m. for the evening session.
The event has two types of tickets, with a general admission ticket available at $40, and a VIP ticket at $75. For more information, visit chocolatewineshine.com
2. Hoot & Howl Galentine’s Pop-Up
This event on Sunday is perfect for those who just want to hang out at midday. This event features multiple local businesses, including Loose Threads, Appalachian Botanical Co. and Euphorbia. There is no entry fee and is located at Hoot and Howl on Walnut Street. For more information, visit @shophootandhowl on Instagram.
3. Valentines Woodburning Workshop
The Morgantown Art Bar is hosting a Woodburning Workshop for a romantic Valentine’s Day-themed date. This event will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Art Bar in Morgantown. For more information, visit their Facebook page.