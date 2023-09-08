The holiday weekend came and went, but Morgantown’s event lineup isn’t slowing down. Here are three things to do in Morgantown this weekend, as recommended by The DA.
1. Red Eye Comedy Presents: Pedro Salinas
This Friday, comedian Pedro Salinas, presented by Red Eye Comedy, is coming to Morgantown Brewing Company, located at 1291 University Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Salinas is a writer and comedian living in New York and is the co-creator and director of Deep Learning with JT Parr. He has performed at San Francisco Sketchfest and opened for Janeane Garofalo and Shane Gillis. His stand-up comedy has also been featured on HBO Max.
Tickets cost $10 when purchased in advance and $15 when purchased the day of the show. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit the AllEvents website.
2. The Acacia Strain
This Saturday, The Acacia Strain is coming to Morgantown at 123 Pleasant Street along with Foreign Hands, Mugshot, and No Cure. The show starts at 7 p.m. and is 18+.
The Acacia Strain is an American metalcore band now based out of Albany, NY. It released its debut album, “...And Life is Very Long,” in 2002 and most recently released its 11th album, “Failure Will Follow,” in May 2023. The band is currently signed to Rise Records.
Tickets are currently $20 and are only available at the door. To learn more, visit the 123 Pleasant Street website.
3. Just JJ - Acoustic Performs at Dockside
This Sunday, Just JJ - Acoustic is coming to Dockside Grille, located at 69 Mont Chateau Road, starting at 5 p.m. He plays a wide variety of classic songs to popular hits.
Dockside Grille offers live music every weekend and special events on a regular basis. Admission is free. To learn more about the event, visit the Dockside Grille events page.