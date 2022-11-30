Since returning from Thanksgiving break, many students are starting to feel the stress of finals set in. While it may seem like there is no escape, there are still plenty of things to do in Morgantown this week to destress, take a study break or get in the holiday spirit. See our three recommendations below.
1. A Winter Gala
Take a study break and go to the Metropolitan Theatre Friday night, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. for a night of holiday music with the WVU Choirs. This event, located at 369 High Street, is free to attend and will feature Christmas, Hanukkah songs and sing-a-long opportunities.
2. Winter Market
Head to the Mylan Park Community Center this Saturday, Dec. 3, between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Winter Market. This event is free to attend and will feature live music as well as local craft and food vendors.
The community center is located at 500 Mylan Park Lane in Morgantown.
3. Hoot & Howl Holiday Pop-Up Party
Visit Hoot & Howl at 245 Walnut St. for the first of their fourth annual pop up parties this Saturday, Dec. 3. Attendees will be able to meet and buy gifts from various local artists. The event will also include a photo lounge and refreshments.