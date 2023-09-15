Even with The Backyard Brawl at the forefront of Morgantown’s mind, there’s plenty of other events going on for a jam-packed weekend.
This weekend,The DA recommends two Friday night events at The WOW! Factory, a free event for dog owners and the second instance of the Ruby Movie Series.
1. Paint ‘n Sip & Ladies Night at The WOW! Factory
This Friday, Sept. 15, The WOW! Factory will be hosting two craft-centered events. From 5-8 p.m. they will be hosting a free Ladies Night and starting at 6 p.m. there will be a Paint ‘n Sip with registration costing $35.
Ladies Night is a walk-in event, and a 20% discount will be attached to any single piece of pottery purchased. The Paint ‘n Sip class will include all needed supplies, but registration is required. Those interested can register online on their website or by calling the studio at (304) 599-2969.
The WOW! Factory is located at 3453 University Ave.
2. Dog Day of Summer at Mylan Park
Mylan Park will be hosting its 3rd Annual Dog Day of Summer this Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1-6 p.m.
To close out the 2023 summer aquatic season, the park will be allowing dog owners to bring their pups to The Aquatic Center, with dogs and handlers getting in for free.
They will be allowed to play in the outdoor splash pad. The park is also offering adoption opportunities, pet vendors, a pet photo booth and a top dog contest.
More information can be found on Mylan Park’s website or by calling (304) 848-9150.
3. Ruby Movie Series movie screening
The City of Morgantown Arts and Cultural Development Department will be hosting their second free movie screening this coming Sunday, Sept. 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Ruby Amphitheater.
The first movie screening is always family friendly and followed up by a more adult-oriented movie. This week they will be playing Disney’s Strange World and Dungeons & Dragons.
Free movie screenings started the weekend of Sept. 8 and will continue until Oct. 29. A list of movies screening during the series are available on the Ruby Amphitheater’s website.