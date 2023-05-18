As the weather gets warmer and summer begins in Morgantown, The Daily Athenaeum recommends an outdoor concert, a comedy night and the National Diving Championship for those looking for plans this weekend.
1. Chase Rice Concert at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Ampitheater
Head down to the Hazel Ruby McQuain Amphitheater in Morgantown, Saturday May 20 at 7 p.m., to see country music star Chase Rice. This performance is part of Rice’s Way Down Yonder Tour and wil include performances from special guest John Ross. Rice has sold more than 2.2 million albums, accumulating 2.1 billion streams across all platforms.
Tickets can be purchased here.
2. Comedy Night at the West Virginia Public Theatre
Make time this weekend for some laughs at the West Virginia Public Theatre’s Night of Comedy. Tri-Cities Funniest Person comedy competition winner Bryan Morton and Comedy Central comedian and Morgantown native Joe Zimmerman will take the stage Saturday May 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Pineview Drive.
Tickets can be bought here and cost $55.
3. 2023 USA National Diving Championships
Some of the nation’s top divers are competing at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in the 2023 USA National Diving Championships May 16-24.
Tickets are free for West Virginia residents and can also be purchased here.