With spring break approaching, students are looking for ways to unwind from midterms. This week, The Daily Athenaeum recommends relaxing with some blues music, a local band and a country concert.
1. Live Music with Jacob Turner at AntiquiTea House
Jacob Turner is an acoustic guitar player that specializes in Chicago Blues. He will be performing at AntiquiTea House at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10.
More information can be found on their website at antiquiteahouse.com.
2. Porch Couch Concert at Morgantown Art Bar
The Morgantown Art Bar is hosting Porch Couch, a band local to Morgantown. The event begins at 8 p.m. on March 10 with an entry fee of $5.
More information can be found on the Art Bar’s Instagram page @morgantownartbar.
3. Willi Carlisle, Willy Tea Taylor, and Abe Partridge at 123 Pleasant Street
Willi Carlisle, a poet and a folk singer, will be making his Morgantown debut at 123 Pleasant St. on Saturday night. He is joined by country artists Willy Tea Taylor and Abe Partridge.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. More information can be found at 123pleasantstreet.com.