As the semester nears its end, many students find themselves stressed out. For those looking to wind down this weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a puppet show, a public lecture and a spring market.
1. Puppet Show
Head to the Monongalia Arts Center on Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m., for a performance by the WVU Puppet Mobile.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online. For more information visit the center’s Facebook page.
2. WVUniverse lecture
Learn something new and attend the Center for Gravitational Waves and Cosmology first lecture since 2020.
The free event titled, "The Hunt for Monster Black Holes with Pulsar Timing Arrays," will launch the WVUniverse, feature talks from experts, a Q&A, trivia and prizes.
The event will run from 7 tp 9 p.m. on Friday in room G09 of White Hall.
3. Spring Handmade Market
This Saturday, April 22, from noon to 5 p.m. the Mon River Trails Conservancy will host a spring handmade market.
Vendors will sell hand-crafted jewelry, paintings, prints, wood art and more along the rail trail outside of Morgantown Flour and Feed, Mountain State Brewing, Oliverio’s and Table 9.
Ten percent of artisan sales will benefit the local rail trails. For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.