It’s almost time for the weekend again and this weekend is already looking like a great one. Not only is it a long weekend and a holiday weekend, there are also plenty of things to do in Morgantown. Check out our 3 suggestions to add to your weekend plans.
Pop Punk Karaoke
Head to the Morgantown Art Bar at 268 High St this Thursday at 9 p.m. for Pop Punk Karaoke, food and drinks. For more information go to @morgantownartbar on Instagram.
Participants are encouraged to wear their most emo clothing and “get angsty.” Cover is free for this event.
123 Pleasant Street
Visit 123 Pleasant Street on Friday at 8 p.m. for the Indie Rock Showcase feat Mother of Earl, Cranberry Station and Tristan Miller.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.showclix.com/event/mother-of-earl-cranberry-station-tristan-miller. Anyone 18 and older can attend.
Culture Clash
Return to the Morgantown Art Bar Saturday for Culture Clash, a live music event featuring local artists Lil K, Dinosaur Jim, Yung Pacman, Sacha Weller, Trevor Cooke, and Gorilla Boy. Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the performances will start at 9 p.m.