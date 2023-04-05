Spring is in the air, and with the warm weather, a number of events are coming to Morgantown over the next few weeks. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends an art workshop, a concert and a trivia night.
1. "The Modern Pop Art Experience" Workshop Sessions with Michael Albert
This Friday, the Arts Council of Greater Morgantown is holding a public art workshop at the Art Co-op at 131 Pleasant St.
At the event, New York artist Michael Albert will teach two collage classes from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public but donations are appreciated.
For more information, see the Arts Council of Greater Morgantown’s Facebook page.
2. Almost Queen - A Tribute to Queen at Metropolitan Theatre
On Saturday, the Metropolitan Theatre and Drusky Entertainment will present “Almost Queen — a tribute concert to Queen.”
Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com.
More information is available on the theatre’s Facebook page.
3. Trivia at the Morgantown Art Bar
Head to the Morgantown Art Bar at 7 p.m. Saturday night for Trivia hosted by comedian E.J. Edmunds. The event will also include a kitchen takeover by Morgantown staple Cheese Louise.
For more information, visit the Morgantown Art Bar’s Facebook page.