If you plan on being out and about this weekend, consider checking out some of our suggestions.
Here are three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
1. WVU vs. Towson
The Mountaineers are hosting the Towson Tigers this Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Coming off of last week’s gold rush, this Saturday is family day for the Mountaineers. Kick off is slated for 1:00 p.m.
2. Morgantown Farmers Market
If you’re on the hunt for fresh produce, the Morgantown Farmers Market will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The market features produce, meats, eggs, breads and more, all grown or harvested by vendors within 50 miles of Morgantown.
It is currently the “Summer Season” for the market, and vendors will gather at 400 Spruce Street every Saturday morning through the first week of November.
For vendor information, check out morgantownfarmersmarket.org.
3. 123 Pleasant Street Live Performances
123 Pleasant Street is the place to be for live music in Morgantown. This weekend, the venue is hosting two shows.
Mike Dillon's Punkadelick with Intoxicated Zen and Stupidhead take the stage this Friday at 9 p.m. with doors opening an hour prior. Tickets are on sale for $10.00 per person. Individuals must be 18 or older.
Black Carl! and Saka’s Rush Hour Tour is also hitting the Pleasant Street stage this Saturday at 8 p.m. Individuals must be 18+ and tickets are on sale for $20.00 per person.