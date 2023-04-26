While many students are hitting the library or local cafes, study breaks are essential to surviving finals season. This weekend the DA recommends a local orchestra concert, a bird walk and a nature walk.
A Jubilant Spring Concert
The Morgantown Community Orchestra will host a Spring Concert Saturday in Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre at the CCAC.
This event is free for those interested. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to grab their seats for the show.
For more information, head to the Morgantown Community Orchestra’s eventbrite page.
Communi-Tea Party
On Saturday, AntiquiTea House will be hosting a free event in its parking lot from 4 to 7 p.m. This event will feature live music, artists, vendors and different community organizations.
That seems to be the only information provided for the event, but updates may be posted on their Facebook page.
Forest Wander & Wonder Walk
Judith Clister will host a nature walk through the West Virginia Botanic Garden (WVBG) on Sunday at 2 p.m.
While many people use their walking time to talk with friends, those participating in this will walk through the woods quietly. During this walk, Clister will help individuals explore mindfulness and nature as a whole.
The cost of the event is $5 dollars for WVBG members and $15 dollars for non-members. For more information and the link to register, visit WVBG’s website.