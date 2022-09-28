This weekend, hit the town and celebrate the start of ‘spooky season.’ Grab a beer at Sargasso of Morgantown, get in the Halloween spirit at Black Cat Pumpkin Patch or head out to Cheat Lake for a three-day event with local music.
1. Morgantown’s Oktoberfest
Three local restaurants: Terra Café, RiverBirch Cafe and Sargasso of Morgantown are hosting a spirited Oktoberfest this Saturday.
These restaurants are getting Morgantown into the fall spirit with entertainment, good eats and beer in boots. Tickets include unlimited access to their authentic buffet and live music.
The event will take place at Sargasso of Morgantown, located at 215 Don Knotts Blvd.
Head to eventbrite for more information on ticket prices and bundles.
2. Black Cat Pumpkin Patch
This Friday, Black Cat Pumpkin Patch opens up for the season with their Arachno-Patch Attraction. The patch is known for its unique pumpkins, mums and other decorative plants.
Their normal services start up on Sept. 30, so be sure to check out their other products including pumpkins and the proper carving equipment.
Black Cat Pumpkin Patch is located at 2551 Stewardson Road.
For more information and to keep up with events visit the Black Cat’s facebook page.
3. Groovin’ with the Grove 5
This Friday kicks off the three-day musical festival, Groovin’ with the Grove 5, hosted by Fletcher’s Grove at the Friends of Cheat Campground in Albright, West Virginia.
This festival will include two nights of camping and music. Each day will be filled with national, regional and local bands. While quiet hours start at 11 p.m. for early-birds, the festival will hold a silent disco party and bonfire each night.
The gates open on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. and close Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. For more information on the festival and ticket pricing, head to their showclix page.