While campus may be growing quiet as students leave to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families around the country, there is still a lot to do in Morgantown.
Here are our top recommendations of what to do this weekend. Whether that's getting into the holiday spirit, enjoying nature or exploring some of the arts the city has to offer.
Paint n’ sip a monogram pumpkin
The WOW! Factory is hosting a fall inspired guided painting session at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
This upcoming session participants will paint a pumpkin with initials in the center creating a monogram. All supplies are included, but you are asked to bring your own drink.
Those interested should call the WOW! Factory at (304)-599-2969 or go to its website to purchase tickets.
The Snow Queen at Morgantown Dance Studio
Gearing up for the holidays, the Morgantown Dance Studio will be putting on its Fall production of The Snow Queen at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
The story will display the struggle between good and evil, while also featuring cultural diversity in costume and choreography.
Tickets can be purchased online on their website for $10. To reach out to Morgantown Dance Studio directly you can call them at (304)-292-3266, or email them at info@morgantowndance.org.
Birders walk at the West Virginia Botanic Garden
Adults and kids alike can enjoy a walk in nature while also learning about how to identify birds.
The West Virginia Young Birders club is organizing the event and the director of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia will lead the walk at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 20th. If available, participants are recommended to bring binoculars and field guides.
This event is free and anyone interested can find more details and register on the WV Botanic Garden website.