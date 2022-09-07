Whether it's cheering on the Mountaineers or embracing the arts downtown, soak in the last of the summer season by getting out and doing something fun.
Here's a look at three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
1. September Arts Walk
Support local artists and businesses this Saturday at the September Arts Walk. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with vendors lined up along High Street.
The free event will feature works from over 60 local artists, along with music, food and refreshments.
Main Street Morgantown, a local nonprofit, holds art walks monthly from April to October, making this Saturday the second to last art walk of the year. The final arts walk will be held on Oct. 14.
2. WVU vs. Kansas
Following last week's bitter rivalry game, the Mountaineer’s home opener against the Kansas Jayhawks is this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium.
This is the first home night game to hit Morgantown in the last four years.
It's a gold rush, so fans should make sure to sport their favorite gold Mountaineer merchandise.
3. WVU Zip-Line Canopy Tour
Calling all adventurers for the weekend opening of WVU’s zip-line canopy tour. The tours take place almost every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Located off the Coopers Rock exit, the tour consists of four zip-lines, seven tree based platforms, a sky bridge, sky ladder and a 45 foot rappel.
Tickets are on sale for $55 per person and can be purchased by visiting the Adventure WV website.