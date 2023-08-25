WVU Welcome Week may be over, but the fun and festivities in Morgantown have just begun. This weekend, The DA recommends a summer concert featuring Smash Mouth, a pop culture and comic convention and a viewing of Saturn through the eyes of a telescope.
1. Ruby Summer Concert Series: Smashmouth
The City of Morgantown and the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust proudly present the Ruby Summer Concert Series – free concerts every Friday night throughout the summer at Ruby Amphitheater.
This week’s concert will take place on Friday, Aug. 25 from 6:30p.m.-10:30p.m. At 7:00 p.m., the event will open with a performance by Drive-By, followed by American rock band Smash Mouth.
Smash Mouth is best known for their songs from the “Shrek” movie series, namely “All Star” and “I’m a Believer.”
The concert will finish with a firework extravaganza.
2. 10th Annual WV Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention
This weekend marks the 10th Anniversary of West Virginia’s Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention, also known as WVPopCon.
WVPopCon is a convention exhibiting many of today’s most popular entertainment elements including artists, creators, exhibitors and more.
Throughout the weekend, there will be numerous events for video game and tabletop tournaments, cosplay contests, panels and more. Whether you are just getting started into the world of gaming or you are a seasoned professional, WVPopCon will feature activities for everyone.
The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 500 Mylan Park Lane. This is a family-friendly event, with free on-site parking.
Daily admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-10. Children under 5 receive free admission with an adult.
Tickets will be available online and at the door day of the event. Cash and credit are accepted.
3. The Ringed Planet: Saturn in Opposition
The West Virginia Botanical Garden is hosting a presentation and telescope viewing of Saturn in our night sky on Friday, Aug. 25 from 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Attendees will find out what it means for Saturn to be in opposition and learn history about the ringed planet. This program will include a presentation followed by a viewing of the night sky with telescopes.
This event is open to all ages. There is a $5 admission for West Virginia Botanical Garden members and $15 for non-members. The West Virginia Botanical Garden is located at 1061 Tyrone Road.