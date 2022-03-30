Bring in the first week of April right this weekend, do something fun, have some laughs and give yourself plenty of time to relax. Check out our suggestions for the best things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
Red Eye Comedy & Beer Festival night 1: 4/1
The first night of the Red Eye Comedy & Beer Festival will be held at 123 Pleasant Street on Friday, April 1. Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show will start at 9 p.m.
The headliner will be comedian Dave Ross and the event will feature Kevin Tit and Cody Cannon. The event will also feature Boldly Go!, a Star Trek themed punk group, as a musical guest.
Tickets are available online for $15 at https://www.showclix.com/event/potion-castle-presents-red-eye-comedy-festival.
Tickets will also be available for sale at the door for $20.
Red Eye Comedy & Beer Festival night 2:
Head out again on Saturday, April 2 for the second night of the Comedy and Beer Festival, hosted by The Morgantown Brewing Company.
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: The Midnight Gardeners
4 p.m. to - 5PM: Spicy hot wing comedy challenge
6PM: Senneca Stone, Zach Summerfield, Cody Lambert, Andy Frampton & Erica Wickham
Hosted by Lawton Parnell
8PM: Kevin Tit, Max Wolfson, Pete Musto & Yoki Danoff opener, headliner Aminah Imani
Morgantown Brewing Company will also host a tap takeover at the speakeasy bar.
Tickets will be available online for $15 at https://www.morgantownbrewing.com/events. Tickets will also be available for $20 at the door.
Comedy Open Mic at Morgantown Brewing Company Monday 4/4
We know Monday isn’t technically part of the weekend but if you couldn’t get enough stand up comedy at the Red Eye Comedy & Beer Festival, this event is perfect for you.
Run back over to Morgantown Brewing Company Monday, April 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for comedy open mic night hosted by Lawton Parnell.