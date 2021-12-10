Are you looking to blow off some steam this week before finals? Or just need a break? Well, hopefully some warm coffee in one of Morgantown's many coffee shops could help you out. Or Maybe Jazz Night at the Mountain State Brewing Company? Well, hopefully you find whatever you’re looking for in our recommendations for this week.
Jazz Night at the Mountain State Brewing Company
If you’re looking for a casual Thursday night, Mountain State Brewing Company might be the place for you. Every Thursday they host a Jazz Night where WVU’s skilled Jazz band plays for guests. This event has no admission charge.
Morgantown coffee shops
It’s winter and we all appreciate a warm cup of coffee. Morgantown has several coffee shops and you honestly can’t go wrong with any of them. The Grind and Blue Moose are both located near High Street and both have a wide variety of food and coffee to offer. Terra Cafe in Star City is also a great choice if you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee.
The WOW! Factory
If you’re looking to relax, this is also a great place to go to. The WOW! Factory located in Star City, is a paint your own pottery studio and they also offer glass fusing, mosaic, and clay options. So if you feel a little artsy this week, The WOW! Factory is the place to be.