Congratulations everyone! Spring break is almost here and if you’ve been too stressed with homework and exams to enjoy your weekends, this weekend may finally be your chance.
1. March Arts Walk
Head downtown on Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy the first arts walk of 2022! This event will feature over 40 artists and vendors that you’re sure to love.
3. Tie Dye With Tess DIY class
Get in touch with your creative side this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at and bring your own shirt to tie dye at the Morgantown Art Bar. In order to participate in this event you can either pay the $10 fee per person or bring a donation for Fayette Friends of Animals.
The Morgantown Art Bar is located at 268 High St.
3. Kitten Yoga
Take some time for yourself this weekend and head to Gritstone Climbing and Fitness this Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. or 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. for Kitten Yoga. The Marion Humane Society No Kill Shelter will bring the kittens to the event.
Participation in this event costs $12 and attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the shelter.
Gritstone Climbing and Fitness is located at 1901 Eljadid St Suite 101 in Morgantown. For more information including how to register, go to their website.