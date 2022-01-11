It’s the start of Spring semester and if you’re looking for ways to blow off steam from your first week of classes, look no further. Start of the Spring semester strong by staying in this weekend.
Whether you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, you’ve been recently exposed, or you’re just not feeling comfortable with going out, here are three things to do this weekend in Morgantown (even if you're quarantined).
1. Try a new recipe
If you’re stuck in your home there’s nothing better than comfort food. West Virginia University voice performance student Samantha Goette recommends the following pasta recipe.
Ingredients :
Basil (fresh)
1 can of tomato paste
1 box of pasta of choice (I prefer rigatoni or penne)
Parmesan cheese, probably about half a block, grated
Heavy whipping cream
Olive oil
Fresh garlic (minced in a jar also works)
1 yellow onion or sweet onion
Salt
Garlic powder
Onion powder
Dried basil flakes
Red pepper flakes
On the stove, add pasta to a large pot of boiling water, add several pinches of salt to the boiling water. In a separate pot, add 2 tbsp of olive oil, then dice the entire onion and add it.
Once your onion is almost translucent, add the minced garlic (this way it won’t burn). The onion should be translucent, add in your tomato paste (just a little at a time, you’ll probably end up using about ¾ of a larger can). Cook the tomato paste so you get a nice flavor.
Add the red pepper, a heavy pinch of salt, lots of dried basil, garlic powder, and a little bit of onion powder. Then add the heavy whipping cream, slowly. Keep tasting during this time and tweak until you get the desired taste.
Add some parmesan cheese to the sauce and the pasta once it is done. Chop some fresh basil, add a good bit in. Serve with some more parmesan cheese!
2. Attend a yoga livestream
Breath in … annnnnnnd breath out.
Yoga is a great way to relieve stress both mentally and physically. Kindred Spirits Yoga + Wellness, a local yoga and wellness business offers both in-person and live-streamed yoga classes.
Available times and prices can be found on their website https://www.bekindred.net/classes.
3. Curl up by the TV
WVU’s men’s basketball team will play the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
If sports aren’t your thing check out Encanto on Disney Plus or switch over to Netflix to watch and tune into any of the most popular shows in the U.S. Today. Currently the top three shows on Netflix are Cobra Kai, Stay Close and The Witcher.