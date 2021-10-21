Coopers Rock:
One of the best spots to visit during the fall in Morgantown and it’s just 21 minutes away from the heart of downtown Morgantown. Not only does the Coopers Rock overlook have wonderful views but it also has miles of hiking and biking trails all around the park. Coopers Rock is the spot to visit especially at the peak of fall.
123 Pleasant Street Concert: Tucker Riggleman & The Cheap Dates (October 23):
If you’re in the mood for some good music this weekend, Tucker Riggleman and The Cheap Dates will be playing at 123 Pleasant Street this Satutrday at 8 p.m. Morgantown’s Goodwolf and Ex Olympia will also be a part of the concert. Tickets will be $10 per person.
Pugs Homemade Italian:
If you’re looking for some local Italian cuisine, Pugs might just be the place for you. From trying their pepperoni rolls to their hand tossed pizzas, you can’t go wrong. Located on VanVoorhis road in Morgantown, Pugs is open Wednesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m..