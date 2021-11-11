This weekend in Morgantown could end in the typical fashion of having way too long of a night out at your favorite downtown drinking establishment and ending up at Casa D’Amici at 2 in the morning, or maybe you and your friends can look to change it up a bit. So, just in case you want to venture off the beaten path a little bit and try something new, here’s three things to do this weekend in Morgantown.
Escape Room:
To start off a great night you can always check out an escape room at Morgantown Escape Room. The pure chaos of you and your friends trying to work together to solve a pretty extreme puzzle is something that typically will end up leading to a lot of laughs and some good memories.
Up All Night:
WVU Up All Night truly does have a little bit of something for everyone. To start, if you want to play some pool or go bowling without the stress of forking over some extra cash look no further. Also if you're into movies and or video games Up All Night typically has a pretty vast selection to choose from. Last but not least, there is always the magical “drunk breakfast” served in the lair for free at Up All Night for you and your friends to indulge in at the end of your night.
Coffee Shops/ Restaurants
When you wake up the next morning it's always good to grab a coffee and a sandwich from one of WVU’s great coffee shops such as The Grind, Blue Moose Cafe or Zeke’s Breakfast and Bakes. It always helps to turn your day around before gearing up for a WVU gameday. Also, if you’d like to watch the game somewhere this week while grabbing some great food since we’re not going to be at home this week, Morgantown Brewing Company and Mario’s Fishbowl both are options.