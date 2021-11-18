To kick off the start of Thanksgiving break there will be many exciting things happening in Morgantown. If you’re looking to shake up your weekend with something new, look no further:
Grabbing Good Eats
Morgantown has many delicious and affordable food establishments.
If you happen to find yourself downtown this weekend, some great places to grab some grub are either Chaang Thai or Benji’s Sunnyside Seafood Bar and Grill.
Chaang Thai is known for its traditional Thai food paired with a relaxed atmosphere, while Benji’s serves up a mix of both American hybrid and Cajun cuisine under the care, in part, of a WVU alum.
Each of these restaurants will give you very generous portions for just over $10.
Live Music
This Friday you can catch The Dirty Grass Players, a bluegrass band, at 123 Pleasant Street.
They’re known for their unique performance and have familiar sounds to both Pink Floyd or the Allman Brothers, depending on the song. Their overall sound, though, takes inspiration from the themes found in southern rock.
Then on Saturday at Morgantown Art Party, the Brazilian-American rock band, Added Color, is playing in the evening. They’ve been named as one of the top five upcoming Brazilian rocks bands by the Monsters of Rock Festival.
Finally, this Sunday you can see the band, THICK, at 123 Pleasant Street for some live music that speaks to the personal disappointments and perceived injustices the band members face every day.
Despite these themes, they are known to spin every song into a catchy and somewhat cathartic anthem for their audience.
The University of Texas at Milan Puskar Stadium
Most importantly, the Longhorns will be playing the Mountaineers this Saturday. So, gather up a group of your friends and deck yourselves out in WVU’s mighty blue and gold.
If you have time, be sure grab some breakfast at Almost Heaven’s Coffee and Desserts or Grandma Jean’s Country Kitchen, both are somewhat hidden gems of the greater Morgantown area that will power you through game day.
Make it a point to spend some time at Blue or Gold Lot before this Saturday’s noon kickoff, and once the game starts be sure to let Texas know which way horns go!
Have a great weekend in Morgantown, Mountaineers!