August is drawing to a close, and the fall semester is in full swing. Whether you are thrilled to be back to school or still clinging on to the last few weeks of summer, take some time this weekend to do something fun. Check out our recommendations for three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
1. Morgantown Pride Weekend
Morgantown Pride will host its first ever Morgantown Pride Parade downtown Saturday, Aug. 27. With lineup starting at 5:30 p.m. behind the old Panera Bread at 207 Willey Street, the parade will kick off at 7 p.m.
Morgantown Pride Weekend will continue festivities with a Pride block party from 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the Morgantown Farmers Market. The event will feature over 40 vendors, live music, drag performances, food trucks and more.
The block party will be a family friendly event and there will be an 18+ after party at Vice Versa at 335 High Street at 8 p.m.
More information about Morgantown Pride Weekend and other Morgantown Pride events can be found online at morgantownwvpride.com or on Instagram or Facebook @Morgantownwvpride.
2. WVPopCon
WVPopCon, West Virginia’s annual popular culture and comic book convention, is returning for its 9th year this weekend. The event will be held at Mylan Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28.
The convention will feature guests, exhibitors, creators and panels from various comics, movies, TV shows, games and more.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $15 for ages 10 and up, $10 for ages six to 10 and free for ages five and under. More information about the event including where to buy tickets can be found online at http://www.WVPop.com/ or on Facebook @WVPop.
3. KITTENS KITTENS KITTENS! Yoga & Charity Event
Local yoga studio BlissBlissBliss will be hosting a charity event in support of Mountaineer Mutts on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will feature an hour of yoga and 30 minutes of kitten playtime.
The price to participate is a cash-only donation to the animal rescue, and all proceeds from the event will be donated.
More information about the event including how to book is available on BlissBlissBliss’ Facebook page @theblissblissbliss.