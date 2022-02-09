It is the weekend before Valentine’s Day and it’s likely you either can’t wait, you’re panicking to find a last minute gift or maybe you’re dreading the day all together. Whatever your situation is, there is still something for you to do. Whether you plan to spend Valentine's Day on Monday with that special someone or not, get in the spirit of the holiday and treat yourself this weekend.
1. Chocolate Wine and Shine Festival
On Saturday Feb. 12 from 12 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. the second annual WV Chocolate Wine and Shine Festival will take place at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park. This event will feature various chocolates and wines that will be sure to meet your taste.
More information including how to purchase tickets is available online at chocolatewineshine.com.
2. Coopers Rock’s 10th Annual Winterfest
Get outdoors this weekend and enjoy the winter weather at the Coopers Rock Winterfest on Saturday Feb. 12. According to WVU, the event will offer cross-country ski lessons, snowman building, a snowball target range and sledding.
Students can also register for the remaining shuttle slots using the link posted on WVU Refresh’s website.
3. Self-Love Valentine's Crafts with Collegiate Recovery
Focus on self-care this weekend and head to Serenity Place at 628 Price St. on Thursday, Feb. 10 to make your own body scrubs 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Students can register for this event on WVU Refresh’s website.