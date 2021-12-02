It’s the end of the semester for a lot of WVU students and a moment to relax and do something fun is very much needed this weekend. Even if you aren’t a WVU student, a moment for yourself will always be needed during this time of the year. From going out for some good Mexican food, to doing some small Christmas shopping, you can do it all in Morgantown.
Los Mariachis on Van Voorhis
If you’re feeling a little hungry this weekend, I recommend you take yourself over to Los Mariachis on Van Voorhis Rd. From their delicious chori pollo to their special tacos campechanos, they won’t have anything you won’t like. Los Mariachis also offers a vegetarian menu for those who would enjoy a healthier and cleaner option.
Plato's Closet
We all need to do some Christmas shopping around this time of the year and Plato’s Closet might be the place for you. Plato’s Closet in Morgantown offers a wide variety of used clothing for both men and women. Also if you need to get rid of some of your own clothes, they might be able to take them off your hands.
Cavern, Boozewa, False Gods, Choke A.D., at 123 Pleasant St
If you’re looking for some music this weekend, 123 Pleasant St might be the place to be. 123 Pleasant St will be hosting Cavern, Boozewa, False Gods, and Choke A.D. this Saturday at 8 p.m.. Tickets are $10 per person and you have to be 18 and over for entry.