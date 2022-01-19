The weekend is rolling around again. If you aren’t a fan of the cold, it can be easy to stay at home to avoid the winter weather but there are still ways to get out of the house and enjoy your time away from class or work. Check out our recommendations to make the most of your days off.
1. Go to the Gritstone Fitness Open House
On Friday Jan. 21 Gritstone Climbing + Fitness is holding an open house for all West Virginia University and Fairmont State students. Students who show a valid student ID can access the facility for climbing yoga and fitness at no cost. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2. Check out the Winter Morgantown Farmers Market:
If you’re looking to stock up on fresh groceries head to the Morgantown Farmers Market on Saturday, Jan 22. The winter market features a variety of spices, seasoning mixes, flour products and beans. The farmer’s market will Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Monongalia County Center
More information about The Morgantown Farmers Market can be found on their Instagram page @morgantownmkt on Facebook @MorgantownFarmersMarket or on their website.
3. Warm up with a trip to the AntiquiTea House
Located at 2885 University Ave, the AntiquiTea House is just a short walk from Towers. This Tea House is a great place to study or grab a bite to eat while enjoying a delicious cup of tea or coffee.