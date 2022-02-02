As we say goodbye to January and welcome the new month, it's time to treat ourselves with live music, good food and some fun. Here are our recommendations for how to wind down this weekend.
Go to the Opera
Surround yourself with the music of Mozart, Sondheim, the Broadway show Hamilton, some Contemporary Opera and more and go see “Sincerely Yours: A Pastiche of Letters in Musical Theatre and Opera.”
“Coming out of COVID it was very important for me to give everybody a chance to be on stage, to be featured in smaller ensembles and lots of different numbers,” said Karen Roethlisberger Verm WVU’s new director of Opera and Vocal Coaching, in a promotional video posted buy the WVU Opera program on Facebook.
The two showings of this production will take place Thursday, Feb 3 and Saturday, Feb 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Falbo Theater at the Canady Creative Arts Center.
Go to the Tea Shoppe at Seneca Center
This Morgantown classic is an adorable spot to grab a bite to eat. The shop carries more than 180 types of tea and has a delicious menu featuring sandwiches, salads, pastries and more.
In addition to sit down dining services, the shoppe also has a variety of teas for sale as well as various tea pots and other merchandise that is perfect for a last minute Valentine Day gift.
The Tea shoppe is located at 709 Beechurst Ave #23, Morgantown, WV and is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Glow Jump Jump Party at Launchpad Trampoline Park
On Saturday, Feb 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. Launchpad Trampoline park is hosting a Glow in the Dark Jump party with a performance by DJ Cyncere.
The trampoline park is located 22 Rousch Dr, Westover, WV and is open until 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
More information, including how to reserve tickets can be found on the trampoline park’s website.