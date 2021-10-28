Fright Farm:
When it comes to making the most out of your Halloween, Fright Farm in Smithfield, PA offers some of the best scares in the area. The 32nd season of the popular haunted attraction concludes this weekend, running Thursday to Sunday. Doors open at 6pm, ticket prices vary depending on the day.
Downtown Morgantown Haunted Walk (Friday, October 29)
Meet the ghosts of Mountaineers’ past with the first ever Downtown Morgantown Haunted Walk. Learn about the city’s ghost tales that stretch all the way back to this Civil War with this 45 minute tour beginning on High Street. Admission is $25 per person, tour times are at 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday Oct. 29.
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum:
The absolute pinnacle of terror in the Mountain State lies an hour outside of Morgantown in Weston, West Virginia. But those willing and brave enough to make the trek will be rewarded with a haunted house experience inside of a massive 18th century psychiatric hospital. Enter at your own risk.