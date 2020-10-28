Imagine yourself in fourth or fifth grade and having a Halloween trick or treat taken from you. For Morgantown’s youngsters, this concern was eliminated by a city council vote this month.
“The motivation [for the vote] was to allow kids and families to have fun in their neighborhoods and to keep safe by wearing masks,” said Jenny Selin, Morgantown city council person in the fourth ward. “So, taking precautions, but they should be able to have their fun and do something in their neighborhood.”
On Oct. 6, Selin cast her vote in favor of allowing trick or treat in Morgantown, adding her voice to the court’s unanimous decision. This means that, despite the pandemic, children will be allowed to trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
According to Selin, her vote was informed by the opinions of the people in her community.
“I had talked to lots of people in my neighborhood who said, ‘So many things got canceled this year, I think we can do this one safely. Let the kids have their fun,’ and then some of the elderly people in the neighborhood said they really looked forward to seeing the kids every year,” she said.
Selin also addressed concerns about the event.
“I definitely had a couple of neighbors who were very concerned and probably won’t participate, so if people don’t want to participate, they should just turn off their porch lights and close their blinds,” she said.
Selin said she looked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and national guidelines before casting her vote.
“We waited, we postponed making the decision so that we could see what the COVID landscape was gonna look like when we got to this point and then we made a decision,” Selin said.
According to the CDC’s website for Halloween celebrations, one-way trick-or-treating with individually wrapped goodies is considered a moderate-risk activity. This is a step above activities like carving pumpkins, decorating a house or having a Halloween scavenger hunt.
Barry Wendell, Morgantown City Councilperson for the seventh ward, also voted in favor of the move.
“I think it would be very hard to cancel Halloween. You know, next to Christmas, it’s the biggest holiday,” Wendell said. “I just didn’t think we could do it.”
Wendell said that alternative options for Halloween were considered by the council, but none fit the bill.
“We talked about having some sort of an event, but it just seemed like it would be hard to pull together,” Wendell said. “So it’s sort of being left to the individuals who are giving out candy to take whatever precautions they feel are necessary.”
Wendell, however, said that he didn’t think the Monongalia Health Department itself was consulted.