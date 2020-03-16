U92 the Moose is taking the coronavirus threat day-by-day.
Due to an overwhelming loss of volunteer and paid staff, the station is adjusting to the new reality and fluid situation presented by the global pandemic
Approximately 10 staffers, mostly local to Morgantown, have remained behind to put together content for U92 the Moose, 91.7 on FM radio and online at u92themoose.com.
These staffers are engaging in freeform radio featuring new music, underground music, sports, and some news content.
In accordance with WVU and U92 the Moose’s policies, staffers are only permitted in the station based on very strict guidelines in an effort to help “flatten the curve.”
Though this makes putting original content on the air difficult, the student-driven station is making a rare exception and accepting outside content from out-of-state volunteers, staffers, and even some alumni.
This includes John T.K. Scherch, a classically trained bass and radio announcer for WBJC in Baltimore, Maryland. Scherch, a former U92 metal and classical show director, is on WBJC during evenings, Sunday afternoon, and for their Listener’s Choice program.
Scherch (Class of ’15) said he was “happy to help keep the station on the air.”
During times when U92 loses a significant portion of its student workforce, the station turns to MegaSeg, an automation system put together by station alumni.
MegaSeg is also used in emergency instances and during overnight hours. Though it will run during large portions of the extended break and feature PSAs about the current pandemic, students are still attempting to provide content in any way possible.
This includes a number of upcoming sports podcasts featuring local staffers Luke Wiggs and Daniel Woods.
The two are creating content in response to the cancelled Big 12 women’s basketball tournament, which featured WVU as a 6-seed. Additionally, the loss of WVU baseball games for the rest of the month of March has led to more podcast material for the two locals.
U92 the Moose cancelled a scheduled trip to Kansas City to cover the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship one day before the tournament itself was cancelled.
U92 the Moose’s sports department provides complete game coverage of WVU women’s basketball, women’s soccer, baseball, and club ice hockey.
You can check out U92 the Moose on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for daily updates on their programming until they are able to return to regular scheduling.
The regular Spring 2020 schedule can still be found at the station’s website, though will not be followed until students are able to return to the university and the station.