For members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, June marks the start of Pride Month. Here are a few ways to celebrate and show support in the Morgantown area.
Pride Hike with the LGBTQ+ Center
On Saturday, June 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. the WVU LGBTQ+ Center is hosting a pride hike at the West Virginia Botanic Garden to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and pride month. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite rainbow gear, but be sure to bring comfortable shoes, sunscreen, and stay hydrated before the hike. The Botanic Garden hosts 85 wooded acres, an array of plants and flowers, and also has a number of trails to walk. To participate this Saturday be sure to register online here.
The Great Pride Bake-Off
On Monday, June 6 the WVU LGBTQ+ Center invites LGBTQ+ and allied students, faculty and staff to participate in “The Great Pride Bake-Off” from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will feature the judging of baked goods brought in by participants in a friendly competition. Any and all baked goods will be eligible to compete, including cakes, pies, cookies and other pastries. Judging will take place at the LGBTQ+ Center at Maple House, 724 College Ave. To compete or spectate the judging session be sure to register for the event here.
Enjoy LGBTQ+ Media through WVU Libraries
The WVU Libraries offers an online curation of LGBTQ+ media in a variety of formats including novels and nonfiction books, as well as films and documentaries. The collection also includes comic books and other graphic novels. Books can be checked out of the library and the films can be accessed online with WVU ID login credentials on any device. The library webpage also includes videos of the first pride march held in New York on June 28, 1970.
Unfortunately there aren’t many pride events taking place in the Morgantown area this June, and the local gay club Vice-Versa is closed until July. However, a variety of pride events and marches will be taking place throughout the month in Pittsburgh, a little over an hour away from Morgantown. Take a day-trip and show support for the LGBT+ community!