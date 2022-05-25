Starting this week, WVU graduate Madison Fleck Cook will fill the currently vacant role as Director of Student Media.
Cook will oversee students and staff for the Daily Athenaeum, U92, as well as Prospect and Price Creative. She will help strategize ways to improve the media organizations and seek out opportunities for growth amongst media students.
It is up to the students to determine what level of involvement they would like to have from Cook. However, she said she would like to help with critiques of the student-run organizations, while still leaving them with their independence.
Cook is originally from Charleston, West Virginia, and she completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and multidisciplinary studies here at West Virginia University in 2016. She then went on to get her master’s degree in journalism at the University of Missouri.
“I’ve always wanted to come back to West Virginia University in some capacity,” Cook said. “I’ve always known what I wanted to do from a very young age. From second grade on I knew I wanted to be a journalist.”
She hopes to get the various student-run media organizations to work together instead of as separate entities, especially since the U92 radio station has moved into the Daily Athenaeum office.
Cook previously worked at the broadcast station KMIZ in Columbia, Missouri as a news producer and then content editor where she would assign reporters to stories, write content for the website and strategize day-to-day content.
She then went on to work as the Editorial Director for Investigative Reporters and Editors, a non-profit specializing in training journalists around the world.
Over the past couple of years, Cook has been a mentor in the Reed College’s mentorship program and has also served on committees to hire The DA’s editor in chief the past two years.
During her time as a student at WVU, Cook worked at the Daily Athenaeum as a staff writer, associate city editor, copy editor and was editor in chief her senior year.
Cook has also taught journalism courses as an adjunct instructor at the University of Missouri in previous years. “That was another big reason I wanted to come back to WVU and stay in an academic setting, '' she said. “I love working with students and helping them grow into their careers.”