Starting this fall, WellWVU’s Condom Caravan will dispense free condoms to students at its locations on the Evansdale and Downtown campuses.
WVU human sexuality professor Toni Morris is relieved.
“I say hallelujah, that's what I say,” Morris said. “I’m excited that they’re considering the students’ overall health during all of this pandemic, including sexual health. Let’s face it, you know they’re still going to be sexually active pandemic or no.”
The switch to free condoms was made because the Caravan was set up to handle hands-on currency, which is not allowed during the pandemic. COVID-19 has also created financial difficulties for many.
For the moment, this change is temporary, but WellWVU will continue to monitor the situation to explore making it permanent. The change is meant to eliminate dangerous sexual behavior as much as possible among students.
“We see how quickly a pandemic can spread; STIs spread the same, just as fast, and some of them can be deadly,” Morris said. “I think that risky sexual behavior is a negative because it could make someone sick, it could affect their whole path and life. Having this accessible to the students [assures] that they can be as healthy as possible, which includes having access to condoms, which is one of the best lines of defense.”
Morris wishes this change had come sooner.
“I would’ve liked to have seen it be free all along,” Morris said. “I think now because of what’s happened in the world, and because we have lived through a pandemic, and we see how quickly things can spread, it's made people more aware.”
Not only does Morris believe the access to free condoms will aid students’ sexual health, but their mental health as well.
“This allows the University to take a stand on sexual health, and they’re not just taking a stand on sexual health, they’re taking a stand on mental health as well,” Morris said. “I think it’s a perfect time for them to introduce them again free, and I don’t think they should have any backlash about that whatsoever.”
Will Flaherty, a freshman criminology student, had no idea WVU provided this service.
“I think if students become more aware of [the Condom Caravan] then maybe they’ll take advantage of the program,” Flaherty said. “I think the majority of students currently, as myself, probably don’t know about it, so they won’t take the opportunity.”
Flaherty sees no reason for students to not use this service if they are aware of it.
“I think it’s a good program because it promotes students’ health and safety to protect against STDs, STIs and also to prevent pregnancy,” Flaherty said. “If you can get them for free then there’s no excuse for anyone not to have one.”
Students need to provide their name and email when filling out a form on the WELLWVU website. They can order up to five of each condom per order and can request lubricant as well.