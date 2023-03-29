The School of Art and Design is hosting its ninth West Virginia Mountaineer Short Film Festival next month to showcase variety of student work.
“The mission of the short film festival is to expose WVU students and the university community to independent filmmaking which includes everything from conventional to very experimental,” Gerald Habarth, the festival’s organizer and assistant professor in the School of Art and Design said.
The showcase, hosted by the school’s electronic media program, will take place on April 14-15.
Students at WVU and in the Morgantown area encouraged to submit their short films in the festival. There is no entry fee, and the deadline for submissions is Saturday, April 1. To submit a work, visit www.wvmsff.com.
The standard categories for submissions include but are not limited to short narratives, animations, documentaries, stop-motion and live-action.
Habarth said this year’s theme, is “the indeterminate self,” and that artists are invited to submit artwork that exhibits how people’s perception has changed driven by the pandemic.
Artists include WVU students, West Virginia residents, as well as people from around the world. All genres are accepted which will provide a wide range of visual experiences.
The festival is embracing diversity in terms of themes being dealt with which is a unique aspect of the film festival, according to Habarth.
“It is very global in its orientation,” Habarth said. “We show work that you can’t see anywhere else. It is not mainstream.”
Habarth added that the film festival’s judges will be looking for informative pieces of work presented from an innovative perspective. Along with traditional narrative films, experimental films and a variety of approaches to time-based art are appreciated.
The production value of the submissions as well as the relevance of the content will also be taken into consideration.
“It's a really awesome opportunity for students to submit to and attend. It definitely has an essence of a quality festival. They are bringing in outside artists who are professional so there is definitely a wide variety of minds coming together and sharing our work,” said Bailey McCord, a senior majoring in interactive design and media.
McCord’s goal is to become a creative executive. She is interested in the early production and the organizational aspect of developing films.
According to the event’s website, the Mountaineer Short Film Festival strives to support artists in this region and connect with audiences. It also provides a good opportunity for networking and learning more about the art of independent filmmaking.
“It gives you an idea of all aspects of filmmaking from pre-production to production to post-production,” McCord said.