Instagram published a map showing what states say, “I love you” the most and West Virginia was at the top of the list.
Instagram based the map around text included in regular posts and IG stories, with WV coming in first and NY last.
Savannah Hochberg, a junior music education major, says that West Virginians say I love you the most due to their pride.
“West Virginia in my opinion probably says I love you more just because West Virginians are very proud of their community and the people around them and they seem very family oriented,” Hochberg said.
Mckenna Lee, a first year masters student in percussion performance, says that the nature of hospitality is probably one of the reasons for WV’s ranking.
“I actually just moved here from Chicago and I think I've really noticed a sense of like hospitality and friendship here. Even when I'm just like walking down the street you know, by my apartment complex people will wave as they drive by,” Lee said.
Some people even took their excitement to Twitter, with one user highlighting how West Virginians say I love you in different ways
“And we say it all kinds of ways! Watch for deer. There’s biscuits and gravy on the stove. I love you.”
And we say it all kinds of ways! Watch for deer.There’s biscuits and gravy on the stove.I love you. pic.twitter.com/eXXTbGlvbr— Jessica Salfia, NBCT (@jessica_salfia) February 11, 2022
I love you too West Virginia! #TakeMeHomeCountryRoads https://t.co/u1izms24Dy— Brian Train (@DMBrian007) February 14, 2022
Good ol’ West Virginia man! ❤️ https://t.co/VhvJa1uDBL— Joana Borges (@jkarinborges) February 14, 2022