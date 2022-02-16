A small woodworking business has recently become one of High Street's newest attractions. Bear Wood Company reclaims West Virginia’s heritage by converting old barn wood into heirloom quality furnishings.
Originally starting in Hurricane, Bear Wood Company’s Matt and Angela Snyder established the business after he left his job as the news director of a local news station.
The risk has led to expansion beyond Hurricane and last November a gallery opened up on 333 High Street, here in Morgantown.
In the store, customers can see rustic states, bourbon barrels, coasters and live edge wood tables handmade from the Hurricane workshop.
Bear Wood Company is certified to sell officially licensed products like Mountaineer pride plaques with West Virginia University’s logo on it.
Everything in the store, from the coasters engraved with Mothman to the WVU wall mounted bottle openers, will remind people of this state.
Bear Wood Company’s commitment to their motto, “always home” means each piece is made with pride.
“The idea behind the saying ‘always home’ is that a lot of people are from West Virginia, but move out of state,” said Noah Miller, the store manager. “You’ll always have a piece of home if you buy something here.”
Once a past builder for the Hurricane site, Miller now oversees the Morgantown store.
He no longer makes the products, but is forever grateful to his boss, Snyder, for the opportunity to learn wood making under him.
Not only do the designs come from West Virginia, but the wood is also sourced locally from places like Huntington and Teays Valley. Reclaimed wood can come from a variety of places including barns, flooring from gyms and homes.
Instead of burning an old structure or tearing it down for the landfill, Bear Wood Company comes in with chainsaws and crowbars to take apart the sidings.
Since most of the wood is reclaimed and not bought at bulk, each handmade wood piece has a story behind it.
Their most popular item, rustic states, are cutouts of West Virginia that have the wood’s origin written on the back so the history is known.
This means each coaster or wall decor you buy from Bear Wood Company is one of a kind and personal.
On the company’s website, there is a section dedicated to salvaging wood.
If you know of wooden buildings planned for demolition or have wood that can be picked up, they want to know.
Give wood a new purpose by becoming material for Bear Wood Company’s future projects by emailing them at info@bearwoodcompany.com