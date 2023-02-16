World-renowned philosopher and Tufts University professor Daniel C. Dennett visited WVU’s campus last week to share his thoughts on communication, misinformation and the human brain.
He spoke to students during the panel “How, When, and Why Can We Trust Our Brains,” an event facilitated by assistant professor Devin Sanchez Curry of the department of philosophy.
Curry said he hoped the event would provide students with insight into a variety of fields.
“Dennett is a masterful and entertaining public speaker, so one thing students will get is a fun time! He is also a truly transdisciplinary thinker: a philosopher with deep knowledge of psychology, neuroscience, biology, computer science, and engineering, whose work synthesizes insights from all of these fields, ” he said.
In the lecture, Dennett discussed language, communication and the spread of ideas.
“So the thing is the English language is not an ordinary human language. When you're generally a culture which has evolved its own process of natural selection of memes,” he said.
Dennett also voiced concerns over online misinformation.
“I’ve been warning about this for several years,” Dennett said about increasing misinformation and conspiracy theories that plague the internet landscape today, pointing to QAnon as an example .
“The capacity of technology to pull the wool over our eyes is breathtaking,”
Extremist groups can use images that appeal to the way people take in information, this dangerous tactic leads to adoption of ideas that may be misinformation.
One student who attended the event said it was enlightening.
“I feel as though this is out of my range of what I study within philosophy, but I found it to be rather enlightening,” Kolya Davidson, a philosophy student at WVU said.
Another student encouraged to University to hold additional events like this in the future.
“I think for WVU to stay on the map, especially as an R1 institution, we need to keep bringing in big names like this,” philosophy student Jacqueline Heil said.
For more information about similar events in the future, go to the Health Sciences Hub Event Calendar.