West Virginia University has established several initiatives within its campus to foster a sense of inclusivity among its students and faculty.
Some of the initiatives were created in response to some of the events in 2020 relating to the George Floyd protests throughout the country.
One of the organizations, The Faculty Justice Network, was created in response to students calling on the university to improve its retention of black and brown faculty.
The purpose of the organization is to create a more inviting space for racialized and minoritized faculty in the WVU system, based on whatever their needs may be.
“So part of this initiative is to allow the development of a framework, if you will, for supporting faculty of color that is responsive to their expressed needs and interests professionally, but especially culturally, and socially, because we know that one of the assumptions I think WVU made and a lot of predominantly white institutions, make is that people of similar backgrounds will somehow find each other,” explained Amenda Anderson the Director of the Faculty Justice Network.
According to Anderson, faculty and professional staff who identify as racially minoritized, are automatically considered as members of the organization.
The Faculty Justice Network holds networking events once a month for its members, where according to Anderson, they hope to develop a sense of community with one another.
“We'll have conversations about our work, but we'll also have conversations about what's going on in the world. Or, sometimes we'll be talking about our kids, you know, like different things that they're involved in. So it's just a place in a space, where you can come in and connect with other people at our university, who are people of color living in a predominantly white space,” Anderson said.
Another initiative within the WVU system is the Racial Justice Book Clubs, which is an organization that expands throughout the entire state of West Virginia.
The Racial Justice Book Clubs is something that originated within WVU Extension and its Resilience and Recovery Task Force.
The organization is hoping to break out its progress within two phases. Initially these book clubs will begin with faculty within the WVU system, and then the second phase consists of these faculty members going out into their communities and sharing these books.
According to Ami Cook, who is an associate professor and is the head of the project, one of the books they’ve read is “The Warmth of Other Suns”.
“That particular book is about the migration of the African Americans from the south, to the north earlier in the 19th century, a really fascinating book that follows you know, the story broadly, but also just three people's sort of personal experiences with that, and how that affected their family and their lives in general,” Cook said.
According to Cook, they do not have a book for the following year yet, but it will follow the same topics of resilience, recovery, and inclusivity.