Huey Mack, a musician from Morgantown, West Virginia, recently released his song “Dear West Virginia.” Which features the voices of West Virginia native Brad Paisley and the West Virginia University choir.
In the song and video, Mack laments on being far from home and missing the community and people that he grew up with.
“The whole purpose is to kind of give people in my life their flowers, and I think it worked out,” Mack said. “I don't think there was any better version of the video that we could have gone with.”
At the age of 12, Mack began rapping, but it wasn’t until he was 18 that he decided to take it seriously. He was touring just two years later.
“I put a lot of stuff on the Internet,” he said. “It got so big off the Internet that people started reaching out to book us for venues.”
Mack released his first album when he was in college. When he turned 21 he had an agent and sold out his first concert.
“When I was in college I released my first album independently, and it was the number eight album on the Billboard charts — and that was while I was still at school.”’
Mack began his college studies at WVU but later dropped out to go on tour.
Recently, he has transitioned from rap to a hybrid-country sound.
“I think as an artist, there are certain things that just reflect where you're at in life,” he said. “And I felt like expressing myself in this manner has been fitting to where I'm at in my life.”
“Dear West Virginia” is the most recent project Mack has worked on.
For Mack, the writing process began about seven years ago, when he first moved to L.A.
He began to write the song over piano. But feeling unsure about the song, he put it away for some time.
During quarantine, Mack retried the chorus with guitar.
“Then I wrote the whole song in probably like an hour,” Mack said. “Then the next day after I recorded it, I thought, ‘Oh, I really want Brad Paisley on this being he's the West Virginia God when it comes to music.’”
A week later, Paisley agreed to feature on the song and it wasn’t long after that Mack wanted to reach out to the WVU choir.
“In that period between him saying yes and then doing it, I got the idea to have the West Virginia University Choir on it too, just because I thought it would be special.”
With no contact to the choir, Mack tweeted at them. It was Kym Scott, the University's director of choral activities who answered the call.
Scott and Joshua Swiger, a professor of music industry at the University, worked together to produce the choirs sound that is heard in the song.
“She [Scott] sent me an e-mail and said, ‘hey I got this request from a hip hop artist who wants the choir to sing on this backing; the quietest thing on this track that he's writing called ‘Dear West Virginia,’” Swiger said.
Swiger and Scott worked together with their students to put together the choir recordings.
“It ended up being like a three-way collaboration where the WVU music industry department facilitated the recording, the mix and master and Dr. Scott and the choral studies area, arranged for the song.”
Swiger said that the recording process only took about an hour. The choir recorded in sets due to COVID restrictions.
“We would do like nine students at the time,” Swiger said. “Basically we put a set in front of microphones, they would sing their parts, then we take the next set, they would sing their parts.”
Each group recorded a couple takes, and eventually put all of the raw audio together to make up the sound of a choir.
Mack said that after receiving what the choir had created and Paisley's recorded part, he spent around 10 months tinkering with the final product.
After deciding on the final version of the song, Mack was connected to Bob Tinnell, a director, to put together a music video.
“It became important to me that we don't show West Virginia that much, but we rather show the people,” Mack said. “So we ended up with this concept of just showing all the important places and people in my life and things that mean something to me.”
The song can be heard on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and Pandora.