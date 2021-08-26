A brand new clothing store named “Modern Throwback” held its grand opening this past Sunday in Morgantown, and so far has been met with great reviews as it continues to gather lots of attention on social media.
The store is run by WVU graduate Chayt Luevano, who said he's had dreams of opening up his own clothing store for quite some time and made the decision to do so this summer.
“I just graduated from WVU this past spring and I just wanted to get my degree before I started the store but a storefront has always been a dream of mine,” Luevano said.
Luevano sold vintage clothing since 2016 under the Modern Throwback brand and has been using the business to put to some more money in his pocket.
“I’ve been selling vintage clothes to pay for rent and such throughout college, so it was a no-brainer to open up here in Morgantown,” Luevano said.
The store features all types of vintage items ranging from old band tees and records to old sports jerseys and WVU memorabilia that are sure to make game day outfits a whole lot cooler.
“In my opinion, it was a real breath of fresh air for downtown because there isn’t a whole lot of clothing shops, if any, that really specialize in streetwear and vintage clothing like their store does; plus I thought the pricing was pretty reasonable too,” said Modern Throwback customer and WVU student, Justin Van Der Vate.
The store's Instagram page @modern_throwback_ has already gained over 1,800 followers as Luevano has been putting his marketing skills to the test by offering giveaways including a $75 store credit.
“I actually learned about the shop from their Instagram, me and a couple friends saw everybody posting on their Instagram stories the other day about it and thought why not check it out,” said Van Der Vate.
The store's Instagram is also the best place to see what new items will be showing up to the store on any given day, as Luevano is always on the lookout for a new piece to add to the collection.
Modern Throwback can be found at 360 High Street in downtown Morgantown and is open Sunday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m.