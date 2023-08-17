West Virginia native Lindsey Jacobs is opening a new chapter in Morgantown with hopes to destigmatize the state she loves.
Set to open this fall, Monkey Wrench Books will sell both new and used books, gifts, coffee and tea. The store will be located at 214 High St.
According to Monkey Wrench’s Facebook page, a major objective of the business is to “throw a wrench in the gears of billionaire-backed bookselling and the narratives that paint West Virginia as a throw-away place.” Jacobs said this idea is what largely inspired the store’s name.
“I was enamored of the idea of throwing a wrench in the gears of the systems that, frankly, cause us harm,” Jacobs said. “As an advocate and a rabble rouser, I’ve always thought of myself as a monkey wrencher. I also collect quilts, and my favorite quilt pattern is the monkey wrench.”
Jacobs, also a WVU graduate, previously practiced law in South Carolina for 12 years. In 2022, she decided to return to her home state.
“I just had this ache for West Virginia and for home and for my family,” she said. “And so when the pandemic hit, I just started seriously looking at opportunities here.”
A long-time avid reader, Jacobs said that opening a bookstore has been one of her dreams for many years.
“This has always been a little dream of mine that I’ve been a little scared to chase,” Jacobs said. “I see bookstores as the heartbeat of communities. It’s where people gather. They learn from each other. It’s just such a hub of collective activity. And so, I wanted to bring that to Morgantown.”
There will be events and fundraisers for Monkey Wrench Books in the future, according to Jacobs.
“There definitely will be a fundraiser or two,” she said. “We’re gonna have a Patreon, which is a way to support small businesses like ours. There will be different ways to get involved, and we may do some preview events to lead up to our grand opening.”
Those interested in keeping up with Monkey Wrench Books can follow their Instagram page, @monkeywrenchbookswv, as well as their Facebook page.