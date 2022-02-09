In 2021 the University Police Department responded to 42 alarms at West Virginia University’s Art Museum, according to Shauna Johnson, the news and information manager for University Relations.
As of Tuesday Jan. 25, UPD had responded to eight of these alarms in 2022.
Despite the high number of police responses these alarms are mostly triggered by regular museum activities.
“It is a high security area because this is where the University’s art collection is stored,” explained Liza KirkAbel the WVU Art Museum’s Facility Manager.
This art collection includes “more than 4,000 paintings, prints, ceramics, works on paper and sculptures, with some pieces dating back hundreds of years,” according to Johnson.
Often alarms are set off by the movements of WVU students, employees and art museum staff.
“I’ve always said the museum’s alarm system is amazing, but it doesn’t allow us to make on demand changes if we want to give an impromptu tour or change something,” said KirkAbel.
Most alarms have “been related to people walking out a door marked as an emergency exit,” said KirkAbel.
Kirkabel said these alarms are typically set off frequently at the beginning of the semester as people who are unfamiliar with the alarm system are using the building.
“In the past couple weeks we've had, any alarm we've had has been related to people going out a door that is marked as an emergency exit, because they're getting in there and they're not sure which way they need to go,” KirkAbel said.
Kirkabel explained that another common alarm trigger is when doors are left propped open.
Most recently the alarms have been set off because of efforts to update the system.
Johnson explained that this update is being made “to help address the number of alarm calls.”
These alarms are being tripped as a result of contractors' work to upgrade the system.
“They were in the building, they were working and pulling on the wires and sometimes if they would tap the wires together or hit a screwdriver on the wire, whatever, it would kind of cause a short in the system and trigger an alarm,” said KirkAbel.
KirkAbel said the upgrades should both reduce the number of alarms and create more flexibility for museum staff.
“With the new security upgrades we’re hoping to eliminate some of these alarms where it’s general use day to day stuff but the [old] system didn’t allow for a lot of flexibility and a lot of user-ability,” said KirkAbel
KirkAbel also said that once these upgrades are made, they will continue to work on communications to reduce confusion for new people using the building.
These are all amazing upgrades that are happening that will hopefully stop most of these alarms and we'll just have those kind of started the semester people learn them the building issues, and we'll continue to work on communication and those types of things so that we can reduce those where possible,” she said.