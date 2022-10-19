Caring for roughly 100,000 honeybees behind the Evansdale Greenhouse, the beekeeping club gives students the knowledge and the opportunity to work hands-on with live beehives.
Although it may sound cliché, saving the bees is the primary effort of the club. Naturally educating the campus community is a part of that.
“The mission of the club is to provide information about beekeeping and pollinators in general by allowing students to have an outlet to learn that,” Sydney Machion, the club’s president, said.
Started by students in August of 2020, the beekeeping club has grown into a successful organization on campus with about 70 members. The club also has community support throughout the year from the Mon County Beekeeping Association, who help mentor the program.
The placement of the hives behind the Evansdale Greenhouse was strategic as the bees can pollinate nearby fruit trees and plants.
Throughout the year, the club maintains two hives checking in on them about once every two weeks if weather permits. In the winter months, the hive can’t be opened as the minimum temperature to open a hive is 54 degrees.
Last week, the club prepared the hives for winter by restricting air flow to maximize temperature within the hives. The honey produced throughout the year is left for the bees to consume throughout the winter.
As the season changes to spring and flowers begin to blossom, the bees will regularly come and go from the hive and the club will perform regular inspections to ensure the stability of the hive.
“When you open the hive you really never know what to expect,” Samantha Antol, the club’s treasurer said. “You could open it and there could be tons of eggs, larvae, and it could be really healthy or there could be nothing at all and you can’t find the queen. It can vary a lot within the two-week intervals.”
As the mission of the club is rooted in education, joining the club is easy and requires no prior experience.
“My major has nothing to do with environmental science or beekeeping,” Antol said. “But I think that really goes to show how accessible it is and how anyone can dive in and start beekeeping.”
Bees are much of the reason we have many of our favorite foods and many foods are pollinated by honeybees specifically.
“We can meet in the middle and realize that bees are the pinnacle of the economy. They’re the basis of the food we eat, the places we go on vacation, all of society relies on bees,” Machion said. “The air we breathe is dependent on bees pollinating trees.”
For more information about the beekeeping club, visit @wvubeekeepingclub on Instagram or visit the WVU Beekeeping Club page on Facebook.