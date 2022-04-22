The West Virginia University School of Music’s Choir Chamber Singers are presenting a concert this weekend with music in honor of a gay college student in Wyoming who was beaten to death over two decades ago.
The concert will take place on Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Lyell B Clay Concert Theatre. Tickets to “Considering Matthew Shepard” are available online and a livestream will be available on YouTube.
In October 1998, Matthew Shepherd was kidnapped, beaten and left to die tied to a fence in a field. His murder sparked the creation of modern-day hate-crime laws and adovacy groups for the LGBTQ+ community.
This work was originally composed by Craig Hella Johnson. He wrote this piece on the eve of the 20th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s passing in 2018. The College of Creative Arts’ School of Music describes this work as a “poignant and important work, ensuring that Matthew Shepard's story will never be forgotten.”
This musical work is “labeled as an oratorio, but for anybody outside of the classical music world that doesn't mean anything anyway,” said Kym Scott, the director of choral activities at WVU. “Essentially it's a combination of solos, choral works and recitation.”
All students taking part in the performance are enrolled in the chamber choir class, which can be more demanding than other choir classes. While it may not be required of these students to have ensemble classes that fulfill required credit hours, Scott noted how students overall enjoy the experiences.
A wide variety of musical genres will help to tell the tragic story of Matthew Shepard. There will be no pauses and the music will continuously play throughout the piece.
“Generally there's a couple of moments where there is a small element of that but mostly it's just minimal stage movement and the focus is you know on the music and on the text and the story that we're telling,” said Scott.
The story is heavy and hard to hear about, but especially difficult for those of the LGBTQ+ community which many of the chamber singers belong to.
It has been a goal of both Scott and Natalie Shaffer, an adjunct professor of music and the choral department graduate assistant, to try to create a safe space to learn about Matthew Shepard’s story and work through any emotions that come up.
“I knew that some of the text in certain movements would be difficult for anyone, but may sit a little differently if you are a part of the queer community and those words have been used against you in the past,” said Schaffer.
Schaffer said the choir has,“Talked about the things like ‘How do we sing it and still be fully invested in it without letting our emotions overtake us?’ Because you can't sing when you're crying, you know, and people shared their different ways that they deal with that.”
Schaffer has always had a passion for social justice and music. She has been inspired by this piece and the work of other researchers to pursue the intersection of both of these topics.
Schaffer not only helps to teach and train these chamber singers but is also using this musical work and the pre-performance mixer in her dissertation.
This pre-show mixer should help individuals get connected to the LGBTQ+ community within Morgantown as well as help to put the queer community at the center and forefront of this event as Schaffer intended.
“I wanted anyone in attendance to have resources. Also we're having people like gender affirming professionals from the gender affirming care center Ruby affirming mental health professionals and affirming local clergy because we don't know what this will stir up for people and students and we want them to be able to have those conversations if they're moved to do so,” said Schaffer.
“I just wanted it to be a place where no matter what may touch you about this performance, there's something out there for you. And I also want to put the queer community at the center. So, that's why we have queer musicians, queer poets, queer artists with their work on display.”
Schaffer also invited queer activist organizations like the ACLU and Fairness West Virginia. She is hoping to spark a larger conversation that will hopefully inspire the community to take what they learn from those tabling at the mixers and the emotions they feel during the work to find ways they wish to take social action.
Even though the topics of Considering Matthew Shepard are sensitive and tragic, Schaffer hopes WVU students attend despite any reservation they may have.
“I really hope WVU students can come out and participate, maybe be a little bit uncomfortable. Sometimes we just have to get through it and kind of recenter on the parts that we all share. We all breathe the same air, we all walk the same earth,” said Schaffer.
“I really hope that people can take some of those uniting feelings away from the show and also enjoy themselves and the music and talking to people in their community.”