The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DDEI) is offering students a space to talk about advocacy and prevention on college campuses.
These online events, called advoChats, discuss topics such as consent and healthy relationships. The events will be taking place online every Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Maggie Von Dolteren, prevention education specialist for the DDEI, is hosting the advoChats.
Dolteren said the events provide important conversations, adding that they cover information related to the kinds of harm that might happen to a student on campus.
“Often when those activities are taken out of their conduct, or out of their proper context, it can be hard for people to see what kind of impacts they’re having on survivors,” Dolteren said.
These chats explain how to advocate for friends or other people who have experienced relationship harm, sexual assault or stalking.
“That will include things like how to give a compassionate response that avoids victim-blaming, and where to get support for yourself as a person who’s supporting someone going through trauma, because secondary traumatization is real,” Dolteren said.
The advoChats also offer guidance to students who are interested in working in the advocacy space as a career.
“Whatever a student wants to do in their day-to-day or their long term goals, advocacy skills can help them get there, and they can help [students] create the communities that they want to be a part of and that they truly enjoy and ones which value everyone’s right to live free from harm,” Dolteren said.
The chats are easy for students to engage and are not a large time commitment for interested students, Dolteren also said.
“I am there to teach and speak kindness and bring positivity into an environment that is often very difficult and can seem intimidating, but the chats are as light-hearted as they can be given the topics that we discussed,” Dolteren said.
For college students, Dolteren said, prevention may look like bystander intervention or assessing the roles of every member in a community. Prevention can also look like noticing what's happening in an environment and checking on a person in a potentially harmful situation.
The advoChat presentations do not contain triggering imagery or audio of abuse in order to create a safe space for conversation.
“It is a shared space, as opposed to another lecture,” Dolteren said. “They’re designed to be exchanges of information, and I think that’s very important for students to understand that they have a lot of important lived experience that we can validate.”
Students can register for the online events until April 24.
Students facing a difficult situation or who know someone facing a difficult situation can call WVU’s Equity Assurance 24/7 hotline at (304) 906-9930.