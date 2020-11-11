WVU has recently added forensics classes on firearms and corpse decomposition to its course options.
Rachel Mohr, teaching assistant professor in the WVU department of forensics, had come off the heels of a big excavation, something similar to the new course she is teaching.
“This class is an upper-level elective for students who are forensic examiners and forensic biologists,” Mohr said of FIS 407, Gravesite Forensics. “It is about identifying the living and nonliving evidence that is associated with, well, dead bodies — whether those that are left on the surface of the ground or that are buried.”
Mohr described the class as one of investigation and experimentation.
“We look at things like insect evidence, the appearance of the body, recovering evidence from inside the gravesite and then looking at the bones to get an idea of who that person might have been when they were alive,” she said.
With all the fieldwork, students in the class travel to many different classroom settings.
“We actually move around quite a bit,” Mohr said. “Some of [the work is done] out here at the Crime Scene Complex [on University Avenue], some of the lab work we do is at Oglebay Hall and then we have a site out on WVU property where we have some full-scale graves that we bury mock skeletons in. Then they [the students] have to go find them and excavate them.”
The class has been offered for three of the past four years under a different name: Biology of the Grave. After three trial years, a class must be officially voted into the curriculum.
“My background is in forensic entomology,” Mohr said. “This is a specialty that I bring to WVU, and we didn’t really have a class that utilized it, and so our previous department chair encouraged me to come up with a special topic that would kind of leverage that and exercise the skills that they learned in lower-level classes.”
Keith Morris, Ming Hsieh distinguished teaching professor of forensic science, is also in line to teach a newly-official class: FIS 421, Introduction to Firearms.
Morris said he has been teaching the class for a number years as a special topics class and as a graduate class. He has a background in chemistry and plans to fill in various gaps in WVU’s education on firearms investigation.
“[I want the students to gain] a basic understanding of how firearms evidence is used in investigations, so how do we make attributions of shots fired by a particular firearm, as well as the other kinds of evidence which we might be required to examine,” Morris said. “So things like firearms discharge on its own — was it an accidental discharge or a firearm operating correctly — basically anything related to the abuse of firearms in crimes.”
Morris said that who fired a shot and how is not always obvious to the untrained eye.
“Someone might say they dropped a firearm and it discharged, but by looking at the way in which the mechanism operates, you might find evidence of someone having tampered with some of the component parts, which might make it more prone to discharge,” he said. “Lots of people like to fiddle around with their firearms, to make them work better, when in actual fact they’re making them dangerous.”
Morris said that such information was important because firearms are regularly collected as evidence in crimes. Having the knowledge to examine this evidence would help forensics students enormously in later careers.
“There is interest amongst forensics students to learn more about it, and perhaps even become firearms examiners themselves, so the class is always full.” Morris said. “I think it's going to be very beneficial for [students] to have the opportunity [offered by the class].”