Philip Bowen, a West Virginia native, has recently gained over 350 thousand followers on TikTok by playing the fiddle along to popular songs.
Bowen's most popular video with around six million views, shows the musician playing the fiddle along to John Denver's "Country Roads."
“I would say that it’s been very surreal," Bowen said. "But it’s also been very rewarding because I’ve been putting my heart and soul into trying to really make something of the music of the past, maybe a couple of years."
Bowen has played along to many other songs in his TikTok videos as they range from one musical category to another.
He explains that this major growth in numbers of followers, views and engagements has only happened recently.
“Before Thanksgiving this year, I had like 25 thousand followers on TikTok…I had like two separate things really just go absolutely crazy, and one of them was like a video about Country Roads which really went-," Bowen said. "It's my biggest video I’ve ever done and, there were a couple times where in one day I might gain you know, like 50 thousand followers,” Bowen said.
While music and content creation is tedious and tends to take up a large space in Bowens life, he also works in marketing with an agency in the Detroit area.
He explains what works for him in balancing work and play.
“So one of the things I do, is I have two days a week where I will just, I won't do any live shows, and late at night or in the evenings I’ll just create content. I’ll just make a bunch of videos,” Bowen said.
It is the help of a few social media moderators that make the process a little easier on the musician.
Most recently, Bowen has been working on and releasing a song by the name of "Stella". This project was mostly piano based and he explains, “It’s a song that I wrote on the piano, and like a piano is not my first instrument by any means, but for whatever reason I felt that it should be there for the song.”
Bowen explained that since his growth on Tik Tok, he’s had many doors open to him and has since then been able to meet people such as his most recent producer who helped with the production of "Stella."
This helps Bowen out a lot as he explains “While I’m pretty skilled at writing songs, playing and performing, I don’t really do much with the engineering side of things, sound engineering and producing, and mixing.”
With COVID-19 being an inevitable variable in daily life, the artist explained that most of the production going into "Stella" had to be remote.
“So we wrote the part, some stuff I did here, some stuff he did at his studio in New York, and we just kind of married it all together,” Bowen said. “So between like me, and the session musicians and him, it all kind of came together.”
Putting out and creating content for Bowen has given him a broad reach as an independent artist with no label.
Of course, the most supportive fans are those among the West Virginians.
“It’s just amazing the quantity of support that I get from people that are either from West Virginia or have a West Virginia connection,” Bowen states.
He explains that coming from a place with such rich culture in folk, americana and bluegrass helped create a background in music for him personally.
The comfort of playing in front of others comes from playing in church as a young kid, and playing in festivals in local areas.
“I used to go to the Vandalia Gathering every year in Charleston and just play with old and young,” Bowen said. “I would do the fiddle contest there and then I grew up playing in church, you know as a lot of people do in the south so that helped me kind of do it all the time.”
The musician will be playing at the Coach Huggins Fish Fry charity event this year, and is excited to have friends and family attending in support of him.
He mentions, “I have a great support system and that really helps. They’ve helped me just enjoy the ride and take it one day at a time and take it easy.”
He explains that one of his favorite parts of this experience as a whole is the production of joy towards his fans.
“I think like, being able to see something that you create put a smile on somebody else's face and have meaning to them is just really wonderful,” Bowen said.
You can find Bowen's music on Spotify and Youtube, and can follow his page on TikTok and Instagram by the handle @philipbowenmusic.