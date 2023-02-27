Students, faculty and staff gathered over the weekend for the 10th annual Dancing with our Mountaineer Stars, an event that collects nonperishable items for WVU’s student food pantry, The Rack.
“It's a nice way to get together as a community and to bring more awareness to The Rack,” Marra Sigler, event specialist for WVU, said.
The Rack, located at Morgan House on High Street, is open to all enrolled WVU students and provides food and programs to those struggling with food insecurity.
“I saw the direct impact The Rack had,” Sigler said. “We've all been there as a college student, and it's just nice to be able to have that access as a student.”
Dancing with our Mountaineer Stars is an annual dance competition where students compete with each other while also donating nonperishable food items. Contestants were encouraged to donate in order to gain points towards their overall score.
This year, the competition had nine couples participating from all campuses and all different majors with varying degrees of dance experience.
“I love to entertain people,” Mary Roush, WVU’s 68th Mountaineer and sophomore public relations student, said.
Roush got first runner up in competition with her partner Matthew Hudson, a senior immunology and medical microbiology student.
The nine couples danced in front of a panel of judges which consisted of WVU faculty. Each couple chose their own routine and danced to their own music.
“It was very important to be able to bring the culture to this stage, being of African descent,” said Sonia Ndifon, a senior biomedical engineering student and president of the African Students Association.
Ndifon got second runner up with her partner Paola Perez.
After the competition, the audience was allowed to vote on whose performance they liked the most.
Madison Bowers, a student in the integrated marketing communications program, and Brycen Kuenzel, a current master and higher education student, won the competition and were awarded trophies for their dance.
Bowers is a graduate assistant for WVU Extension, and Kuenzel is a graduate assistant for University Relations and Enrollment Management.
“WVU is all about traditions to me,” Bowers said. “It's important for us to not let these traditions die. This was the 10th one. It's a great honor.”
Dancing with our Mountaineer Stars, like many WVU events, created a chance to for the student body to come together for a fun cause while also giving them an opportunity to meet others.
“It does two things,” Kuenzel said about university events. “It helps students know they can get involved and I think it's a really good way to make connections.”
Collectively, the dancers donated more than two thousand nonperishable items to The Rack.
The Rack is open from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone can donate at any time, and the pantry's Amazon wishlist can be found on its website.