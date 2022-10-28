Community members can get up close and personal with a variety of creepy crawlers this Halloween, as part of the WVU Insect Zoo’s annual open-house.

This marks the zoo’s first in-person event since before the pandemic.

“This year is special because this is, I cannot say post-COVID, but we are coming back from online events in person. So we are excited to see people get educated with insect zoo,” Yong-Lak Park, a professor of entomology and director of the insect zoo at WVU said.

The event will be hosted by WVU’s Entomology Department on Monday, Oct. 31, in room G110 of the Agricultural Science Building on WVU’s Evansdale Campus.

Guided tours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will showcase the variety of insects housed at the zoo, including dung beetles, insect tattoos, insect dissections, zombie insects and scary insect displays.

Park said visitors will have the opportunity to see and even touch some insects native to West Virginia and from around the world. Some of the live insects include a scorpion, tarantula, giant stick insect, several kinds of exotic cockroaches, millipedes, antlions and a praying mantis.

While the insect zoo will be decorated for Halloween, Park said that the goals of the insect zoo are education and outreach.

“We are not scaring people. We just educate,” he said.

Did you know WVU has an insect zoo? Researchers at WVU are educating students and members of the community with a room full of insects.

Park also said that he is expecting large numbers of visitors both from WVU and from K-12 schools. Thanks to a donation from Michael and Susanne Tysowsky, the event will be free and open to the public though, due to limited space and, Park highly recommends making a reservation in advance.

More information about events and registration can be found on WVU Insect Zoo’s website.