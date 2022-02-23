Black History Month is a time of the year set aside to honor Black history and its impacts on broader society. According to two WVU staff members, there is still more we could be doing.
Marjorie Fuller, the director of the WVU Center for Black Culture and Research and Sheena Harris, the coordinator for the Africana Studies program, both spoke on the topic.
“What I really believe is that what needs to happen is that Black history be regarded more as an integral part of American history,” Fuller said in an interview. “That it be taught in schools as American history.”
Harris also spoke on the idea of emphasizing the importance of Black history outside of Black History Month.
“And I think that we should stop placing so many restrictions on Black history and the truth of lived experiences,” Harris said in an interview. “I think that if Black history is uncomfortable, that that is something that we as a nation should sit with and really understand why it's uncomfortable as opposed to avoiding it and saying that we should just place it within a box that feels good.”
Fuller, as the director of the Center for Black Culture and Research, oversees many events designed to educate people and build communities among Black students at WVU. Some of these are the Black Queer Student Coalition and the Sisterhood Coalition.
“Honoring black history also requires that we look at the future,” Fuller said. “That we build relationships, that we work collaboratively with other offices and with other groups.”
Fuller spoke on how society should continue to grow and do more to acknowledge Black history.
“So do we do great things? Yes. I believe that we do,” Fuller said. “And do we do more than we used to do? Absolutely. We do. Should we do more? And should we start earlier? Yes, I believe we should.”
Harris shared the same sentiment.
“It's a month where all these Black things are sort of placed into one month. I think that that honoring and that, um, type of approach is fine. I don't think that it's sustainable,” Harris said. “I don't think that we're able to really embody all of the positive things of Black history and even some of the things that we're uncomfortable with about Black history (in one month).”
Both Harris and Fuller emphasized the education system in their perspectives. Fuller spoke on the need for Black history education before high school.
“I have students that come and take classes that I teach that have never been introduced to the material that I introduced them to,” Fuller said. “But the material that I teach is a big part of our history. So I really feel like you shouldn't have to come to campus and take a course in the Black studies department for that to be your first introduction to that kind of material.”
Harris discussed some of the bans on information in various school systems that place Black history under the term “critical race theory.”
“The push to not have these ideas of critical thought around race, for whatever reasons, it's not new, as a historian of African-American history,” Harris said. “And I don't think that the approach to critical race theory is different from the approach that the struggle for Black folks to be seen and to be heard as first-class citizens.”
Ultimately, both Harris and Fuller agree that there is still progress to be made in terms of the emphasis of Black history in current society.
“And so I think that as a nation, if we can not think about Black history as a month and think of Black history as our history, I think that that moves the month of Black history just into the 21st century of where it can be and what it can be,” Harris said.